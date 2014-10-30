FRANKFURT Oct 30 German property lender Aareal Bank repaid a final tranche of state aid with approval from the German banking regulator, ending an era of state support for the mortgage lender that followed the financial crisis, the bank said.

German bank bailout fund Soffin said in a separate statement on Thursday that it had received the payment worth 300 million euros ($377 million).

"With the full repayment of the silent participation, Soffin's support to Aareal Bank has therefore come to an end," Soffin said.

The statements confirm a Reuters report from Monday.

(1 US dollar = 0.7950 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)