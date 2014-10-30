* Aareal repays 300 mln euro tranche of aid

* Move comes after Aareal passed ECB stress test

* Move clears way for hybrid bond issue (Adds bond issue plans, Soffin details)

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Aareal Bank repaid a final tranche of state aid worth 300 million euros ($377 million), the German property lender said, ending an era of state support that followed the financial crisis and clearing the way for it to issue new debt.

The bank sought to repay the aid earlier this year but waited for a green light from German banking regulator Bafin, which wanted Aareal to complete the ECB's stress test first to ensure solidity of Aareal's balance sheet.

Aareal easily exceeded the minimum capital threshold of 5.5 percent in the hardest part of the euro-zone-wide stress test, posting 11.76 percent in common equity tier one capital on Sunday.

The repayment clears the way for Aareal to replace the repaid capital with a hybrid bond, possibly before publishing third-quarter results on Nov. 11. The bank has said it was ready to issue so-called AT1 debt as soon as market conditions were ripe.

German bank bailout fund Soffin said that Aareal had been "exemplary" in taking the aid at the height of the crisis to restore confidence.

With the repayment, Soffin no longer has any outstanding aid agreements or guarantees, although it still owns stakes on behalf of the German government in Commerzbank, HRE and Portigon AG, the entity that created from the remains now defunct bank WestLB.

(1 US dollar = 0.7950 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones,; Editing by Maria Sheahan)