* Aareal said deal to add to EPS from the start
* Pays less than Corealcredit's equity capital of 648 mln
euros
* Deal bolsters Aareal's commercial property business
FRANKFURT, Dec 22 German property lender Aareal
Bank said on Sunday it would buy rival Corealcredit
Bank AG from U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million
euros ($468 million) to bolster its commercial real estate
mortgage business in its home
market.
Aareal said the deal would top up its earnings per share
immediately after completion of the transaction, which is
expected during the first half of next year.
"We are further expanding our position as one of the leading
providers of commercial property financing," Aareal chief
executive Wolf Schumacher said in a statement.
Aareal said the transaction, which is to be funded from
existing liquidity reserves, would create value for its
shareholders from the start. It also said the bank would stick
to a plan to resume dividend payments for the 2013 financial
year.
Aareal said that partly to reflect the credit risks
Corealcredit is exposed to, the purchase price is far below the
book value of the target's equity capital - what is left of
total assets after deduction of debt - of 648 million euros as
per June 30.
Corealcredit Bank was acquired by Lone Star at the end of
2005. The U.S. firm slimmed down the bank to focus on commercial
property financing in Germany, returning it to profitability in
2007.
Corealcredit has total assets of 7.6 billion euros, compared
with Aareal's 43 billion.
The buyer said it had appraised Corealcredit's legal, tax
and credit risks conservatively and that Lone Star had agreed to
keep parts of these risks on its own books.
As early as February, people familiar with the matter had
told Reuters that the deal was in the making.