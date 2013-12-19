UPDATE 1-China bank extend 1.02 trln yuan in new loans in March, less than expected
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
FRANKFURT Dec 19 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank is in final talks to buy peer Corealcredit , which is owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, Germany's manager magazin reported.
Citing company sources, the magazine's online edition said on Thursday the deal was likely to be announced before Christmas.
Aareal declined to comment, while Lone Star was not immediately available for comment.
Sources had told Reuters earlier this year that Aareal was in talks to buy Corealcredit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.