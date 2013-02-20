FRANKFURT Feb 20 German mortgage lender Aareal
Bank may resume payouts to shareholders before
returning all the state aid it received in the financial crisis,
its Chief Executive said.
"It is possible that we will pay a dividend before repaying
remaining funds to (German bank bailout fund) Soffin," Wolf
Schumacher said at the bank's annual presser on Wednesday,
adding he has no specific timeline for returning the state
money.
Aareal Bank received 525 million euros in a form of
debt-equity hybrid called a "silent participation" at the height
of the crisis, of which 300 million euros have yet to be repaid.
Schumacher declined to comment on a potential interest in
peer Corealcredit, adding more generally that if there
were takeover opportunities in the market, Aareal would look at
them.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that Aareal is in talks to buy Corealcredit from its
owner, U.S. investor Lone Star.
