FRANKFURT Feb 20 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank may resume payouts to shareholders before returning all the state aid it received in the financial crisis, its Chief Executive said.

"It is possible that we will pay a dividend before repaying remaining funds to (German bank bailout fund) Soffin," Wolf Schumacher said at the bank's annual presser on Wednesday, adding he has no specific timeline for returning the state money.

Aareal Bank received 525 million euros in a form of debt-equity hybrid called a "silent participation" at the height of the crisis, of which 300 million euros have yet to be repaid.

Schumacher declined to comment on a potential interest in peer Corealcredit, adding more generally that if there were takeover opportunities in the market, Aareal would look at them.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Aareal is in talks to buy Corealcredit from its owner, U.S. investor Lone Star. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Arno Schuetze)