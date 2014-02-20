FRANKFURT Feb 20 German property lender Aareal
Bank seeks to repay the state aid it received during
the financial crisis in the form of so-called silent
participation as quickly as possible.
The bank said on Thursday it planned to issue hybrid capital
-- addititional Tier 1 capital, or AT1 -- in the second half of
the year that would enable it to repay the German bank rescue
fund Soffin, bank officials said.
The issuance depends on German authorities issuing new
guidance on the tax conditions that will apply to the AT1
instruments.
Aareal Bank received 525 million euros in a form of
debt-equity hybrid called a "silent participation" at the height
of the crisis, of which 300 million euros have yet to be repaid.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; editing by Thomas Atkins)