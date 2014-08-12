Aug 12 Aareal Bank AG : * Says consolidated operating profit of EUR 65 million * Says consolidated net interest income rises to EUR 169 million * Says consolidated operating profit forecast raised slightly * Says sees good chance operating profit will reach upper end of 380-400

million EUR range * Says operating profit outlook includes negative goodwill from the acquisition

of corealcredit * Says tier 1 ratio as at 30 June 2014 rose to 16.3 per cent * Says adjusted for corealcredit transaction, operating profit seen at 230-250

million EUR * Says common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio, excluding soffin's contribution, was

12.5 per cent on the reporting date