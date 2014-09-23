BRIEF-Madison Wine says Zhu Qin appointed as CEO
* Zhu Qin has been appointed as chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2paJdy2) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Aarhus Elite A/S
* Says FY 2013/14 turnover has increased from 106.1 million Danish crowns to 108.2 million crowns
* Says FY 2013/14 operating loss 19.3 million crowns versus loss 16.1 million crowns
* Says FY 2013/14 net loss 18.7 million crowns versus loss 6.6 million crowns
* Sees that AGF's relegation to NordicBet League leads to a loss of revenue of about 20-25 million crowns
* Says expects a deficit in the order of 24-27 million crowns for the coming fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.14 per share for 2016