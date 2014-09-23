Sept 23 Aarhus Elite A/S

* Says FY 2013/14 turnover has increased from 106.1 million Danish crowns to 108.2 million crowns

* Says FY 2013/14 operating loss 19.3 million crowns versus loss 16.1 million crowns

* Says FY 2013/14 net loss 18.7 million crowns versus loss 6.6 million crowns

* Sees that AGF's relegation to NordicBet League leads to a loss of revenue of about 20-25 million crowns

* Says expects a deficit in the order of 24-27 million crowns for the coming fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)