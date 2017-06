Feb 15 Business communications company Aastra Technologies Ltd's quarterly profit rose 13 percent on lower costs.

October-December profit rose to C$18.2 million, or C$1.30 a share, from C$16 million, or C$1.13 a share, a year ago.

Sales fell 7 percent to C$199.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 13 percent while R&D expenses fell 17 percent.

Shares of the company closed at C$18.37 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.