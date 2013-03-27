The cost of cancer: new drugs show success at a steep price
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
March 27 Aastrom Biosciences Inc said it would end the late-stage trial of its drug to treat critical limb ischemia - a form of peripheral arterial disease - and cut about half of its workforce.
The company now plans to focus on its experimental treatment for a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, in which the heart becomes weak and cannot pump blood efficiently.
The company has about 71 employees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgi
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing