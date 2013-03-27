March 27 Aastrom Biosciences Inc said it would end the late-stage trial of its drug to treat critical limb ischemia - a form of peripheral arterial disease - and cut about half of its workforce.

The company now plans to focus on its experimental treatment for a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, in which the heart becomes weak and cannot pump blood efficiently.

The company has about 71 employees, according to Thomson Reuters data.