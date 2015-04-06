April 6 Kuwait investment firm Aayan Leasing and
Investment has asked creditors to reschedule its
remaining debts worth 176 million dinars ($587 million), the
chairman told reporters on Monday.
Like many investment companies in the Gulf Arab state, Aayan
was hit hard by 2008 global financial crisis which cut access to
funding markets and meant short-term debt used during the boom
times to acquire assets such as real estate, private equity and
shares could not be refinanced.
This forced Aayan to restructure part of its debt burden,
which helped reduce its obligations from 333 million dinars in
2012 to 176 million dinars currently.
The company is now seeking to reschedule the remaining
debts, Chairman Fahd Ali al-Ghanim said at the firm's annual
general assembly meeting, "after the central bank eased rules --
compared with 2012 -- allowing repaying debts over an extended
period of time". The chairman did not specify which amendments
to the central bank regulations he was referring to.
As part of the restructuring plan, Aayan planned to
liquidate some of its portfolio of listed Kuwaiti companies,
Ghanim said.
However, many of the shares are still trading below the
value at which they were bought, Ghanim said, adding this helped
to explain why Aayan was seeking a further debt rescheduling.
Despite rebounding slightly in 2013 and 2014, Kuwait's stock
market is still trading 60 percent lower than its June 2008
peak.
($1 = 0.2998 Kuwaiti dinars)
