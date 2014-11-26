BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 26 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs deal with India's iLife Discoveries for promotion and exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal
* Says deal includes test marketing for Indian market and collaboration to develop solutions in field of pharmacogenetics
* Says India is the first Asian country where Neurofarmagen test is marketed Source text: bit.ly/1y0K83a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NCLT Mumbai bench sanctioned scheme of arrangement, amalgamation between co, Kirloskar Roadrailer, Pneumatic Holdings Source text: http://bit.ly/2o6uIMH Further company coverage: