Nov 26 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Says signs deal with India's iLife Discoveries for promotion and exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal

* Says deal includes test marketing for Indian market and collaboration to develop solutions in field of pharmacogenetics

* Says India is the first Asian country where Neurofarmagen test is marketed