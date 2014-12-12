Valeant prices psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month
April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.
Dec 12 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Announces positive results of a clinical study with its I3.1 probiotic formula for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment
* Says the study shows in patients treated with the probiotic formula improvement of the quality of life index-twice the number of placebo group
* Says the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial used as primary efficacy measure quality of life questionnaire for patients with IBS (IBS-QoL) Source text: bit.ly/1GstJ7a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 General Electric Co reported on Friday that first-quarter cash flow from its industrial operations turned negative and was less than the company expected, though its earnings and revenue exceeded analyst estimates.