Dec 12 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Announces positive results of a clinical study with its I3.1 probiotic formula for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment

* Says the study shows in patients treated with the probiotic formula improvement of the quality of life index-twice the number of placebo group

* Says the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial used as primary efficacy measure quality of life questionnaire for patients with IBS (IBS-QoL) Source text: bit.ly/1GstJ7a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)