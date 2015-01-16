Jan 16 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Creates new unit Ab-Biotics Research Services SL with 400,000 euros ($464,000)

* Says is sole shareholder of Ab-Biotics Research Services SL

* Says new unit to conduct research, development and consulting services in biotechnology and genetics fields Source text: bit.ly/17P4DFj

