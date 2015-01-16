BRIEF-Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
Jan 16 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Creates new unit Ab-Biotics Research Services SL with 400,000 euros ($464,000)
* Says is sole shareholder of Ab-Biotics Research Services SL
* Says new unit to conduct research, development and consulting services in biotechnology and genetics fields Source text: bit.ly/17P4DFj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing