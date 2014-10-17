BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oShGRW)
Oct 17 Ab-Biotics :
* Said on Thursday it reached agreement with French Sanofi to launch a gastro-pediatric drug in Spain
* Said probiotic Sanogermina to enter Spanish market in Q4
* Said Spain to be the first country where drug is sold
Source text: bit.ly/1wageG6
Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.