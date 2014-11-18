Nov 18 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Says signs deal with Chinese Beijing E-Biotics for development and marketing of its probiotics in international markets

* Says deal involves introduction of Ab-Biotics' probiotics developed by Beijing E-Biotics in international markets

* Says deal involves collaboration in development of new probiotics for Ab-Biotics' pipeline

* Says deal also concerns implementation of clinical trials in China with products of Ab-Biotics