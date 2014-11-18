BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics says entered market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
Nov 18 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs deal with Chinese Beijing E-Biotics for development and marketing of its probiotics in international markets
* Says deal involves introduction of Ab-Biotics' probiotics developed by Beijing E-Biotics in international markets
* Says deal involves collaboration in development of new probiotics for Ab-Biotics' pipeline
* Says deal also concerns implementation of clinical trials in China with products of Ab-Biotics Source text: bit.ly/1wRKdR6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The Arkansas Supreme Court allowed the state on Thursday to use a drug it had planned to use as part of a cocktail of multiple lethal injections this month but had been blocked by a lower court from using after a seller said the prison system used deception in acquiring the chemical.