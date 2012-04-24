LONDON, April 24 Primark-owner Associated
British Foods gained as under-pressure British shoppers
turned to its discount fashion stores and it benefited from high
sugar prices prompting the group to forecast a substantial
growth in earnings for its full year.
The Primark chain, which accounts for around a third of
group earnings, saw half-year profits ahead as shoppers looked
for bargains, while profits at its sugar business rose sharply
as it gained from higher prices in Britain, Spain and Africa.
"AB Sugar and Primark both performed strongly, demonstrating
continuing momentum. We expect substantial growth in both
adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for
the group for the full year," said group Chief Executive George
Weston in a results statement.
The London-based food and retailing group posted a 5 percent
rise in earnings to 34.4 pence for its 24-week half-year to
March 3 compared to a forecast of 33.5p from a Reuters survey of
eight brokers. The half year dividend rose 8 percent to 8.5
pence a share.
The group's shares, 55 percent owned by the family of the
chief executive, closed at 1,215 pence on Monday.