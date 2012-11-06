LONDON Nov 6 Primark-owner Associated British Foods reported a 17 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday after what it termed an "exceptional performance" in its sugar operations and at its stores.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 974 million pounds on revenue up 11 percent to 12.3 billion pounds, both ahead of average market expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share of 87.2 pence, up 18 percent, also beat the market view.

The company said it did not expect AB Sugar to perform as strongly in the year ahead, as a result of lower EU production, but it would be more than offset by further growth at Primark and some recovery in Grocery.

"We therefore expect the group to make some further progress in this new financial year but, in contrast to last year, this will be weighted towards the first half," it said on Tuesday.

Primark has been one of the best performing stores on high streets in Britain, Ireland and Spain thanks to its low prices and quick adoption of fashion trends.

The chain, which has more than 230 stores, grew revenue by 17 percent at constant exchange rates, meeting analyst expectations.

Analysts were expecting the group to report revenue of 12.25 billion pounds, adjusted pretax profit of 935 million pounds and earnings per share of 86.1 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 18 brokers.