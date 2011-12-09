* AB Foods sees sales and profit growth this year
* Says profit growth weighted towards second half
* Shares off 0.4 percent at 1,079 pence
LONDON, Dec 9 Primark-owner Associated
British Foods said on Friday trading in the first two
months of its financial year was in line with its expectations
as it forecast annual sales and profits growth, with the
earnings boost weighted to the second half.
The London-based group, which sells Silver Spoon sugar and
Twinings tea as well as running discount fashion chain Primark
said the outlook for economic growth in developed economies
around the world was subdued and would remain so in the medium
term.
Chairman Charles Sinclair told shareholders at the group's
annual meeting that commodity costs, such as cotton, were
subsiding which would benefit Primark in 2012, while higher
prices and a good start to the sugar beet production campaign in
the northern hemisphere would help its sugar business.
"As a result we expect growth in sales and adjusted
operating profit in the coming year, with the profit improvement
weighted towards the second half," said Sinclair, commenting on
trading since the group's year end on September 17, 2011.
Last month, the group reported a 2 percent rise in annual
earnings per share to 74.0 pence for its year to Sept. 17, as a
big boost in sugar profits offset a fall at Primark as the
retailer absorbed most of the sharp rise in cotton costs.
The 223-strong retail chain expects profits growth to resume
this year helped by new store openings and falling cotton prices
and so help the once star-performing retailer bounce back from
its worst performance for a decade.
It expects benefits of lower cotton price to start
feeding through in January, while new stores such as in
Hannover, Berlin, Edinburgh, and a second one on London's Oxford
Street will add 10 percent to floor space in the current year.
The group's shares, 55 percent owned by the family of Chief
Executive George Weston were off 0.4 percent at 1,079 pence by
1140 GMT underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the FTSE 100
index.