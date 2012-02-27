* AB Foods sees half year operating profits growing
* Sees Primark like-for-like H1 sales up 2 percent
* Sees no slowdown in Primark, Spain strong
* Says sugar sees exceptionally strong performance
* Shares fall 1.7 percent in early trade
By David Jones
LONDON, Feb 27 Primark-owner Associated
British Foods expects growth in its half year profits to
be driven by its discount fashion chain, which has gained as
under-pressure British shoppers seek out bargain prices, and by
a strong performance from sugar.
Western European shoppers have cut back on spending as
unemployment has risen and wage rises stagnate, but Primark
which earns a third of the group's profits, has faired better
than most with its offer of cheap chic along the high street.
Primark's closely-watched like-for-like sales growth in its
first half slowed to 2 percent, slightly below both a consensus
and a previous year's performance of 3 percent, while its
20-plus stores in Spain saw like-for-likes up around 5 percent.
"Primark performed strongly and well head of the high
street, we are certainly not flagging a slowdown. After a slow
start we had a cracking Christmas and then good like-for-likes
in the New Year," Finance Director John Bason told Reuters on
Monday after the group issued a trading statement.
The 232-strong chain is expected to see overall sales 15
percent ahead and operating margins lower, reflecting the impact
of higher cotton prices. But these have fallen from last year's
highs and analysts expect flat margin for the year.
Earlier this month, official data showed British retail
sales rose unexpectedly in January. That data, a string of
strong business surveys and some stabilisation in the labour
market had raised hopes of recovery in 2012.
The majority of Primark's stores are in Britain and Ireland,
but those in continental Europe such as Spain, the Netherlands
and Germany performed well, and Bason said even those in
crisis-hit Spain were trading in "really good positive
territory".
The group, which also owns Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings
tea, said on Monday its half year results to March 3 will be in
line with its expectations, with adjusted operating profits
ahead of last year and earnings a little ahead. The half-year
results will be published on April 24.
Bason expected the group to do better in its second half as
there was no risk to the sugar crop which was already in the
silo, Primark's margin decline would not be repeated and a
grocery rationalisation would only be in its first half.
The group's shares, 55 percent owned by the family of Chief
Executive George Weston, slipped 1.7 percent to 1,198 pence by
0941 GMT after a near-14 percent rise in the last two months.
"The big picture remains unchanged in our eyes: rampant
sugar, resilient Primark and stuttering grocery and
ingredients," said analyst Martin Deboo at Investec Securities.
Graham Jones at house broker Panmure Gordon said the group
was on track to deliver strong full-year growth, and he looks
for a 2.1 percent rise in earnings per share in the first half
to 33.6p, and a 14 percent increase for the year to 84.3p.
The group said sugar profits are seen substantially ahead of
last year, driven by a strong rise in the UK, improvements in
Spain and a better performance from majority owned Illovo
in Africa. All were helped by higher sugar prices.
Grocery profits are expected to be substantially lower after
a 25 million pound ($39.6 million) restructuring charge to close
two smaller bakeries in the UK and a move to improve
productivity at its Australian meat operations.