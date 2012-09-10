* Sees annual earnings "substantially" ahead
By David Jones
LONDON, Sept 10 Primark-owner Associated British
Foods is set for a big jump in full-year earnings as
shoppers snapped up bargains at its discount fashion chain and
shrugged off the distractions of the Olympic Games and depressed
economic growth in western Europe.
The retailing and food group said on Monday it expects
annual earnings will be "substantially" ahead as Primark's
formula of cheap chic defies the economic gloom in its key
markets of Britain, Ireland and Spain, while it also gained from
strong sugar sales.
It reported particularly strong British Primark sales this
summer while continental Europe was buoyant, as trading in new
stores such as its July opening in Berlin exceeded expectations,
and early sales of autumn and winter ranges was encouraging.
Its flagship Oxford Street store in central London saw some
slowdown in the two weeks of the Olympic Games, but other stores
compensated for this and the Oxford Street outlet soon
recovered.
"June, July and August have been great for Primark in the
UK. Trading has ticked up and there is no doubt Primark is
thriving and gaining market share," AB Foods Finance Director
John Bason told Reuters after an end-of-year trading update.
Primark's 242 stores, which sell chinos for 10 pounds and
cable jumpers for 12 pounds, expect annual sales to rise 15
percent, while stripping out new store openings like-for-like
sales are expected to rise 3 percent for the full year, ahead of
the first half's 2 percent rise.
This comes as many European retailers, such as Marks &
Spencer, are struggling as consumers' incomes are being
squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and austerity
measure from western European governments.
ABF, which also sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings tea,
said profits at its sugar business for the full year will be
"considerably higher" than last year due to the benefit of
rising European and African revenues, and despite lower price in
China which will see Chinese annual sales down.
Analyst Graham Jones at house broker Panmure Gordon
forecasts earnings for the full year to September 2012 will rise
15.6 percent to 85.5 pence a share and he upgraded his Primark
profit forecast after an acceleration in top-line growth.
"ABF will deliver impressive earnings growth in 2012, driven
by a significant rise in sugar profits, but it is Primark's
long-term growth potential in continental Europe that most
excites us," Jones added.
The shares dipped 0.6 percent to 1,298 pence by 0720 GMT in
a largely flat UK stock market.
The London-based group was giving a trading update towards
the close of its financial year covering the 52 weeks to Sept.
15. The company, which is 55 percent owned by Chief Executive
George Weston and his family, is due to report full-year results
on Nov. 6
The group said it will take an exceptional charge of 100
million pounds ($160 million) due to a write down of assets at a
meat factory in Australia for the current financial year.