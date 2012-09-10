LONDON, Sept 10 Primark-owner Associated British
Foods is set for a jump in annual earnings as shoppers
snapped up bargains at its discount fashion chain and shrugged
off the effects of wet weather and depressed economic growth in
western Europe.
The retailing and food group says it expects annual earnings
will be "substantially" ahead as Primark's formula of cheap chic
defies the economic gloom in its key markets of Britain, Ireland
and Spain, while it also gained from strong sugar sales.
Primark's 242 stores, which sell chinos for 10 pounds and
cable jumpers for 12 pounds, expect annual sales to rise 15
percent, while stripping out new store openings like-for-like
sales are expected to rise 3 percent for the full year, ahead of
the first half's 2 percent rise.
"Trading this summer in the UK was particularly strong and
sales in continental Europe remained buoyant," the group said of
Primark in an end of financial year trading statement.
This comes as many European retailers, such as Marks &
Spencer, are struggling as consumers' incomes are being
squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and austerity
measure from western European governments.
ABF, which also sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings tea,
said profits at its sugar business for the full year will be
considerably higher than last year due to the benefit of rises
in European and African revenues.
The London-based group was giving a trading update on Monday
towards the close of its financial year covering the 52 weeks to
September 15. The company, which is 55 percent owned by Chief
Executive George Weston and his family, is due to report
full-year results on Nov. 6
The shares closed on Friday at 1,306 pence.