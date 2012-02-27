* AB Foods sees half year operating profits ahead
* Sees Primark like-for-like H1 sales up 2 percent
* Says sugar sees exceptionally strong performance
LONDON, Feb 27 Primark-owner Associated
British Foods expects growth in its half year profits to
be driven by its discount fashion chain which has gained as
under-pressure British shoppers seek out bargain prices and a
strong performance from sugar.
Western European shoppers have cut back on spending as
unemployment has risen and wage rises stagnate, but Primark has
faired better than most with its offer of cheap chic along the
high street.
Primark's closely-watched like-for-like sales growth in its
first half slowed to 2 percent compared to a consensus and a
previous year's performance both of 3 percent. Overall sales are
expected to be 15 percent ahead and operating margin lower
reflecting the impact of higher cotton prices
The group said its half year results to March 3 will be in
line with its expectations with adjusted operating profits ahead
of last year and earnings a little ahead of last year. The half
year results will be published on April 24.
Earlier this month, official data showed British retail
sales rose unexpectedly in January. That data, a string of
strong business surveys and some stabilisation in the labour
market raised hopes of recovery in 2012.
