LONDON Dec 9 Primark-owner Associated
British Foods said trading in the first two months of
its financial year was in line with its expectations on Friday
as it forecast sales and profits growth for its full year.
The London-based group, which sells Silver Spoon sugar and
Twining tea as well as running discount fashion chain Primark
said the outlook for economic growth in developed economies
around the world is subdued and will remain so in the medium
term.
The company was giving a trading update at its annual
general meeting.
Last month, the group reported a 2 percent rise in annual
earnings per share to 74.0 pence for its year to Sept. 17, as a
big boost in sugar profits offset a fall at Primark as the
retailer absorbed most of the sharp rise in cotton costs.