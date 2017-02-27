LONDON Feb 27 Associated British Foods
maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales
growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by
better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients
businesses.
The firm said on Monday it still expected progress in
adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share in its
2016-17 year.
AB Foods made adjusted operating profit of 1.12 billion
pounds ($1.39 billion) in 2015-16, with adjusted earnings per
share of 106.2 pence.
For its half year to March 4 the group forecast "excellent
progress" in adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS.
It said first-half sales at Primark were expected to be 11
percent ahead of last year at constant currency, driven by
increased retail selling space, and 21 percent ahead at actual
exchange rates.
($1 = 0.8057 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)