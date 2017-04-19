* Primark "traded very well through Easter" - CEO
* First-half group profit up 36 pct
* Profit rise driven by rebound for sugar, resilience at
Primark
* Share price rises by up to 4.6 pct
(Adds CEO's comments, share price reaction)
By James Davey
LONDON, April 19 Associated British Foods'
Primark discount fashion retailing arm traded well
through Britain's Easter holiday period, the group's boss said
on Wednesday, countering fears that British consumer demand was
fading.
Industry data published earlier this month showed UK
shoppers clamped down on their spending in the first quarter of
2017 as rising inflation and slowing wage growth dented
disposable income.
"In clothes the effect of consumers tightening their belts
is probably swamped by a later Easter, good weather and great
ranges in store,” Chief Executive George Weston told Reuters.
"Maybe we’re bucking the trend in some respects but if you
offer what the consumer is looking for then you can trade
through difficult times," he said after the group reported a 36
percent rise in first-half profit, sending its shares 4.6
percent higher.
Primark's UK like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the six
months to March 4.
"We traded very well through Easter," said Weston, referring
to trading since the end of its financial half-year period.
He also said he did not expect a UK General Election, called
on Tuesday, to affect demand.
However, he had detected some recent pull-back by consumers
in the group's grocery business.
"In grocery we have seen more people trading down to own
label as one effect and basket sizes being pretty flat
year-on-year," he said.
SUGAR REBOUND
Weston was speaking after AB Foods raised its profit
forecast for the full year ending in September on the back of
the better than expected first-half results that were driven by
a rebound in its sugar business, resilience at Primark and
progress at its ingredients and grocery operations.
In the six months to March 4 the company made an adjusted
operating profit of 652 million pounds ($836 million) - ahead of
the average of analysts' forecasts of 623 million pounds,
according to Reuters data. Revenue rose 19 percent to 7.3
billion pounds while the interim dividend was increased 10
percent to 11.35 pence.
Operating profit from sugar jumped to 123 million pounds
from just 3 million pounds last time, reflecting higher global
sugar prices and the group's move to take costs out of the
business and re-shape its portfolio - selling out of its sugar
cane business in southern China and taking full ownership of
Illovo in Africa.
Shares in the group, majority owned by Weston's family, had
fallen 19 percent over the last year due to concerns over the
impact of a weaker pound on Primark's profit margin. Primark
accounts for over half of AB Foods' profit.
"Our outlook for the group's full-year results has improved
and we now expect to report good growth in adjusted operating
profit and adjusted earnings per share," Chairman Charles
Sinclair said in the results statement.
He did, however, caution that profit growth in the second
half would, at current exchange rates, be tempered primarily by
a smaller currency translation benefit and the full effect of
the devaluation of sterling against the dollar on Primark's
margin.
Though AB Foods lost out in the bidding for British cereal
brand Weetabix to U.S. firm Post Holdings this week,
the firm remains interested in doing other deals in grocery,
where it already owns a number of food brands including Twinings
Ovaltine, Kingsmill and Jordans.
"M&A does form a part of our strategy," said Weston, noting
the group's net cash balance of 190 million pounds at the end of
the first-half period.
($1 = 0.7800 pounds)
(Editing by David Evans, Greg Mahlich)