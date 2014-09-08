LONDON, Sept 8 Associated British Foods
maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to
the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting
continued weakness in its sugar operations.
The firm said on Monday it expected adjusted earnings per
share for the 2013-14 year to be ahead of the 98.9 pence made in
2012-13.
AB Foods said strong operating profit performances from
Primark and its grocery division, and improvement in ingredients
are expected to offset the adverse effect of lower sugar prices
and the impact of some 50 million pounds ($80.9 million) on the
translation of overseas results arising from the strengthening
of sterling.
The 50 million pounds figure is also unchanged from previous
guidance.
($1 = 0.6183 British Pounds)
