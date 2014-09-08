(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 8 Associated British Foods
maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to
the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting
continued weakness in the group's sugar operations.
The firm said on Monday it expected adjusted earnings per
share for the 2013-14 year to be ahead of the 98.9 pence made in
2012-13.
AB Foods said strong operating profit performances from
Primark and its grocery division, and improvement in its
ingredients business would offset the adverse effect of lower
sugar prices and the hit of some 50 million pounds ($80.9
million) from the strengthening of sterling.
The 50 million pounds currency impact figure is also
unchanged from previous guidance.
The group said the 278-store Primark's full year sales were
expected to be 17 percent ahead of the previous year at constant
currency and 16 percent ahead at actual exchange rates.
That growth will be driven by a net increase in retail
selling space of 1.2 million square feet and an estimated 4.5
percent rise in sales at stores open at least a year.
That will help offset the fall at the sugar business, with
full year revenue and adjusted operating profit for AB Sugar
forecast to be substantially lower than the previous year, hit
by declining European sugar prices, lower volumes in north China
and a currency translation impact on operating profit of some 20
million pounds.
The firm said the world sugar price continues to be
unsustainably low at an average of 17 cents per pound which is
well below the global average cost of production.
Shares in AB Foods, 55 percent owned by the Weston family,
have soared 59 percent over the last year, mainly on the back of
Primark's success.
They closed Friday at 2,909 pence, valuing the business at
about 23 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6183 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)