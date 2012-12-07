LONDON Dec 7 Associated British Foods
said strong trading at its discount clothing business Primark
had continued over the last two months.
In a statement ahead of the company's annual general meeting
on Friday, chairman Charles Sinclair said he continued to expect
that growth at Primark and AB's grocery division, which includes
brands Twinings and Ovaltine, would offset lower profits at its
sugar production business.
"We expect the group to make some further progress in this
new financial year but, in contrast to last year, this will be
weighted towards the first half," he said.
Last month, the company reported a 17 percent rise in
full-year profit for the year to mid-Sept, as cash-strapped
consumers across Europe flocked to Primark's cheap clothing
stores.