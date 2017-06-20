(Corrects advisory line-up to remove Lazard)
By Martinne Geller and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev
has kicked off the process of selling its small German
beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets
following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people
close to the matter told Reuters.
The world's largest brewer, which owns the Budweiser and
Stella Artois brands, has sent out first information packages to
prospective bidders and has asked for first bids before the
summer break, the people said.
The sources, who declined to be identified, said the two
German brands could fetch as much as 200 million euros ($223
million).
They said AB InBev was working with Deutsche Bank
on the sale, which would follow its divestiture of SABMiller's
European brands, including Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell,
to Japan's Asahi.
An AB InBev spokesman confirmed the company was considering
the future of the German brands, saying it continuously reviews
its portfolio.
"We are having discussions regarding the future development
of the Diebels and Hasseroeder brands along with their two
associated breweries with a limited number of investors that
would be able to implement a more focused strategy for these
brands," the spokesman said in an email. "It is very early days
and we have nothing further to share at this stage."
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Hasseroeder and Diebels, which have combined sales of about
140 million euros, are sold primarily in Germany with little
international business.
The brands are well integrated into AB InBev's German
activities and do not have standalone sales and marketing
divisions, making an acquisition challenging for any potential
buyer lacking a German presence, the sources said.
German brewers such as Bitburger or Radeberger are expected
to express interest in Hasseroeder, one of the best-selling
brands in Eastern Germany, as well as for Diebels, which is
famous for its top-fermented dark Altbier, drunk mainly in
Duesseldorf and some neighbouring cities.
The German beer market has grown increasingly competitive in
recent years as consumer habits change and consumption slows,
putting pressure on sales and profits.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
