(Adds AB InBev, union comment)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer, has started a voluntary
severance programme in South Africa, but the company said a
newspaper report that it had offered redundancy to over 1,000
managers was incorrect.
Citing an internal memo, Business Day newspaper said the
brewer had offered more than 1,000 managers in South Africa
voluntary severance following its merger with SABMiller.
AB InBev's spokeswoman Robyn Chalmers said the company had
started the programme but denied that 1,000 managerial jobs
would go.
"It is too early in the process to say how many people may
opt for the voluntary offer. It is thus completely incorrect to
say that about 1 000 managerial roles will be reduced, as has
been reported," she said.
"It is important to note that no employee will be forcibly
retrenched as a result of the merger," Chalmers said.
AB InBev bought nearest rival SABMiller for 79 billion
pounds ($98.38 billion) last year in one of the largest
corporate mergers in history and taking the company into Africa
for the first time.
As part of the merger conditions, AB InBev was required to
maintain the number of employees in SABMiller's South African
operations for five years after the date of the merger and not
implement forced retrenchments.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), South
Africa's biggest labour federation said: "COSATU has been
warning that while investment in South Africa through mergers
and acquisitions has increased, these investments have resulted
in the loss of jobs over time in the acquired companies."
The AB Inbev merger has resulted in retrenchments by a
company that has been solidly growing and that has not
undertaken any retrenchment exercise in decades, the union said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.8030 pounds)
