* Q3 core profit (EBITDA) $4.40 bln vs consensus $4.43 bln
* Sees faster revenue per hectolitre growth due to premium
beers
* No longer sees return to volume growth in China
* Interim dividend 1.60 euros vs 1.00 euros a year ago
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, gave an upbeat view on revenues due to
higher than expected sales of premium lagers and raised its
dividend even though it is primed to launch a $100 billion-plus
takeover of SABMiller next week.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which has
a provisional agreement to buy its nearest rival, said it now
believed revenue per hectolitre would grow by more than
inflation, having previously said it would grow in line.
The effect would more than offset an expected increase of
sales costs, such as on costlier ingredients and fancier
packaging for more expensive beers, such as Stella Artois in the
United States, Bud Light in Mexico or Budweiser in China.
AB InBev said its board had approved an interim dividend of
1.60 euros per share, from 1.00 euros a year earlier.
AB InBev shares rose as much as 2.5 percent to an 11-week
high of 110.15 euros, putting them among the strongest in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.
"The sales guidance isn't going to blow the lights out. It's
a fractional upgrade," said Societe Generale beverage analyst
Andrew Holland. "The dividend is up much more than expected.
Some had been pricing in a 30-40 percent cut."
The Belgium-based brewer offered little additional comment
on its proposed takeover of SABMiller. It is expected to launch
a formal bid by Nov. 4, having already carried out a due
diligence check on its target and cleared a debt facility to
fund a deal.
Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra said a week-long
deadline extension the beer groups had agreed for a formal bid
to be made related to commitments from shareholders to support a
deal.
"(This) should not be a problem as they both stated their
support... in the respective board meetings. It's more a matter
of lawyers working together to have the final documents ready to
go," he said.
The company retained its view that volumes would improve in
the United States, its largest market, and grow in Mexico, with
revenue expansion in Brazil of a mid- to high-single digit
percentage.
However, for China, it said the economic slowdown and poor
summer weather meant it no longer expected industry volumes to
grow in the second half of the year.
It said that it still expected to fare better than the
market average in 2015 there and said revenue per hectolitre
would increase due to strong premium brand sales.
The Belgium-based beer maker also said third-quarter core
profit was $4.40 billion, an overall decline but a 9.6 percent
increase excluding currency and scope changes. It was a little
below the $4.43 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10
analysts.
Overall volumes rose by 1.5 percent in the July-Sept period,
with increases in beer sales across the Americas. However, price
rises and consumer shifts to more expensive beers meant revenue
grew by 7.9 percent.
