OSLO Dec 3 Energy companies operating in the
Norwegian sector of the North Sea are moving some staff ashore
because of an approaching winter storm but production is so far
unaffected, they said on Tuesday.
ConocoPhillips has moved 157 people off its huge
Ekofisk field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea while BP
moved around a 120 people off Valhall in what it
described as standard procedure.
"We have brought a limited amount of personnel - 157
-onshore out of an abundance of caution," ConocoPhillips
spokesman Kris Sava said. "Operations at this point have not
been affected."
The first major winter storm of the season is expected to
bring heavy snow to parts of southern Norway on Thursday and
North Sea waves are expected to reach up to 10 metres, the
meteorological office said.
Statoil, the biggest operator in the Norwegian
sector of the North Sea, could not immediately comment while the
Norwegian unit of Royal Dutch Shell said it had no
plans to move any personnel from platforms.
Nexen, which operates Britain's biggest oilfield, Buzzard,
the largest contributor to the Forties stream, and Taqa
, which operates the Brent pipeline system and a number
of platforms and fields in the UK sector of the North Sea, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.