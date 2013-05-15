MOSCOW May 15 Russian steelmaker Evraz plans to resume work at the main mine of its coking coal producer Raspadskaya by June 15, the head the Evraz coal division, Sergey Stepanov, said.

Raspadskaya suspended work at the mine due to high gas levels, the company said on May 14.

Stepanov told reporters on Wednesday that Raspadskaya has sufficient coal stocks to fulfil its contract liabilities until mid-July.

Evraz owns 82 percent of Raspadskaya, which produced 2.3 million tonnes of raw coal in the first quarter of 2013.

Shares in Raspadskaya were down 2.7 percent in Moscow by 1047 GMT, underperforming the sector index.