Jan 13 AB Science SA :

* Data And Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends the continuation of phase 3 study of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

* On-Going phase 3 clinical trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study comparing efficacy and safety of masitinib with that of placebo