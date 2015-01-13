BRIEF-Cytokinetics prices 5.26 mln common shares at $14.25 per share
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 13 AB Science SA :
* Data And Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends the continuation of phase 3 study of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
* On-Going phase 3 clinical trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study comparing efficacy and safety of masitinib with that of placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes