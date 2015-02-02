Perrigo says its offices were searched by DOJ's antitrust division
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
Feb 2 Ab Science SA :
* Announces positive phase 2 clinical study data of Masitinib in second-line metastatic stomach cancer
* Announces positive results from phase 2 study with investigational drug Masitinib in patients with nonresectable, metastatic esophagogastric adenocarcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Search warrants were executed at company's corporate offices associated with an ongoing investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division related to drug pricing