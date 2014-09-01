Sept 1 AB Science :

* On Friday AB Science reported total net loss of 7.2 million euros as at June 30 versus net loss of 6.3 million euros as at June 30, 2013

* Company had cash position of 24.8 million euros as of June 30, plus 4.7 million euros of 2013 research tax credit to be reimbursed by Public Finance Department

* Company turnover amounted to 1 million euros for H1 2014, as compared with 995,000 euros one year earlier

