By Carey Gillam
DES MOINES, Feb 16 China's
leader-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, gathered with U.S. agricultural
officials in America's grainbelt on Thursday and stressed their
shared interests in fostering increased trade in farm goods.
Extending his visit to the top U.S. soybean- and
corn-growing state of Iowa, Xi and Chinese Minister of
Agriculture Han Changfu met with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack in Des Moines to kick off what was billed as the
first-ever U.S.-China Agricultural Symposium.
Xi, China's vice president, then traveled to a nearby
4,000-acres (1,619 hectares) soybean and corn farm, his last
Iowa stop before heading west to Los Angeles to close out his
U.S. visit.
Visiting the family farm of Rick and Martha Kimberley,
Xi peppered the fifth-generation farmers with questions about
crop prices, marketing and finances.
"This is away from the sound and the fury of the
cities, and the air here is very fresh," said Xi, whose first
visit to the United States was an Iowa farm study tour and
homestay in 1985.
"This is a very homey environment," Xi said through an
interpreter, displaying a down-to-earth style that sets him
apart from most previous Chinese leaders and has won admirers
during a key get-acquainted tour of the United States.
"He is widely known as practical, hard-working, and
down-to-earth. These attributes resonate strongly with all of us
here in America," U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson said of Xi
based on meetings in Washington early this week.
Xi surveyed the barren and frozen fields of the
Kimberley's farm with some 70 Chinese and U.S. officials and
checked out their combine harvester and seed planter before
climbing up into a John Deere tractor trailer for a photo
op.
But as he toured Iowa, a partisan U.S. battle over China
policy was playing out, underscoring how domestic politics make
it difficult for Washington and Beijing to set smooth relations.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked
President Barack Obama's China policy, saying in a Wall Street
Journal editorial that the Democratic president's meetings with
Xi were "empty pomp and ceremony" and that his China policy was
going in "precisely the wrong direction."
Obama's presidential campaign fired back, accusing Romney of
wanting to "have it both ways." It said Romney had made
investments in China that were sold for $1.5 million last August
in what the campaign suggested was a move driven by politics.
The campaign also said despite Romney's charges that the
administration was soft on trade, he had criticized Obama for
enforcing U.S. trade laws on Chinese tire exports.
Most U.S. experts on China say that, campaign sniping
aside, policy continuity has been the hallmark of American
presidents' policies toward China since Richard Nixon broke the
Cold War ice with a landmark trip to Beijing 40 years ago.
'SPECIAL FEELING'
Xi, 58, is all but certain to take over the top slot in
China's ruling Communist Party later this year and then become
China's next president in March 2013.
In Iowa, Xi cited a "special feeling" for farmers and rural
communities, and said it was a high priority for China to
support farmers and rural development.
"China attaches great importance to food security, and
ensuring a sufficient food supply for 1.3 billion people," Xi
said in an address to government and business leaders attending
the symposium.
Xi said China had sufficient reserves for key grains and
edible oils and had stabilized the country's food security
concerns, but it still had need for U.S. soybeans and other food
and livestock feed supplies.
The value of U.S.-China farm trade ties was underscored on
Wednesday when Chinese soybean buyers shadowing Xi's visit
announced they would buy more than $4 billion in U.S. soybeans
this year. More deals are expected to be announced Thursday that
officials said should add up to a record amount of U.S. soybeans
- some 12 million tonnes - to be sold to China this year.
Iowa saw its exports to China -- mostly farm goods --
grow 1,200 percent from 2000-2010, Governor Terry Branstad said.
"We are the world's two largest agricultural producers and
strong collaborators in agricultural research and education,"
said Vilsack. "The expertise, technical know-how, research and
combined will of our two nations can go a long way to filling
empty stomachs and improve incomes and economies around the
world."
Vilsack said strengthening the often-contentious
relationship between the United States and China was critical as
food security concerns become a top priority amid a rapidly
growing world population.
Chinese and U.S. officials said they will sign a five-year
strategic cooperation pact that will outline priorities for the
two countries to focus on long-term food security as the
overarching goal.
"Agriculture is an important area where our interests
converge," Han told the Agricultural Symposium through an
interpreter. "It has already brought huge benefits to companies
and businesses."
