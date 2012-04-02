April 2 Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp said it will explore strategic alternatives including a merger or a sale and evaluate the value attributable to the company from its joint venture Ajax copper-gold project in British Columbia.

Abacus's joint venture partner KGHM Polska Miedz SA said it was exercising its option to raise its stake in Ajax to 80 percent for $30 million.

Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Abacus closed at 28.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)