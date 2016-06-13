BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
MADRID, June 13 Spanish lender Abanca said on Monday it had sold a portfolio of bad loans without mortgage collateral worth 1.38 billion euros ($1.55 billion) to debt collection specialist EOS Spain.
Abanca, based in the northwestern region of Galicia, said in a statement that the deal would have a positive impact on its solvency levels since it had already provisioned the loans.
The bank, formerly known as NCG Banco, said it was looking at similar deals to get rid of non-strategic assets and focus on lending to businesses and households. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alexander Smith)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.