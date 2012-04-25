LJUBLJANA, April 25 Slovenia's third-largest
bank Abanka Vipa plans to issue new shares worth up to
50 million euros ($66 million) which will almost double its
share capital, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
It will issue up to 7.14 million new shares at 7 euros each
to boost its capital strength. The privately owned bank, in
which the state has a minority stake, has 7.2 million shares at
present. Shareholders will vote on the plan in May.
Abanka posted a group net loss of 109.7 million euros in
2011, due to non-performing loans to local companies, sliding
from a profit of 3 million euros in 2010.
Its shares were unchanged at 9 euros by 0955 GMT in slow
trade, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.6
percent.
Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka
(NLB) which ended 2011 in a loss for the third year in a row,
has said it needs a capital increase of 400 million euros by the
end of June, to meet European Banking Authority rules.
The second-largest bank, majority state-owned Nova KBM
, which posted a loss of 83.7 million euros in
2011, needs 100 million euros of fresh capital this year, the
Finance daily reported on Wednesday.
NKBM was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Hulmes)