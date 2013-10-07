BRIEF-Endo International announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
* Endo International PLC announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
WELLINGTON Oct 8 NZ's Abano Ltd
* Asks would be bidder to put price on audiology unit
* Asks former director Hutson and interests to name buy or sell price for remaining 50 percent stake in Bay International.
* Abano already rejected proposal from Hutson and allies to takeover Abano. Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown against alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.