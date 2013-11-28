WELLINGTON Nov 28 NZ's Abano Ltd

* Proposed takeover offer of Archer/Hutson/Reeves group withdrawn

* Consortium will now unwind the exclusivity deed affecting holdings of interests associated with Hutson and Reeves

* Abano Board pleased that the Archer/Hutson/Reeves consortium has withdrawn undervalued proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)