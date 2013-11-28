European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
WELLINGTON Nov 28 NZ's Abano Ltd
* Proposed takeover offer of Archer/Hutson/Reeves group withdrawn
* Consortium will now unwind the exclusivity deed affecting holdings of interests associated with Hutson and Reeves
* Abano Board pleased that the Archer/Hutson/Reeves consortium has withdrawn undervalued proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
* Neil Clark will step down as a director of Ergomed Plc with effect from 16 april 2017