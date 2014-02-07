NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 7 Swiss industrial
conglomerate ABB Ltd is seeking to divest several
units whose sale could raise more than $1 billion in total
proceeds, according to people familiar with the matter, joining
a list of large companies looking to shed non-core businesses.
ABB is seeking buyers for businesses out of Thomas & Betts
Corp, the U.S. electrical components maker it acquired two years
ago for $3.9 billion, as well as assets out of Power-One Inc,
the U.S. solar energy company it bought for about $1 billion
last year, the people said.
The assets up for sale include the steel structures business
out of Thomas & Betts, as well as its heating and air
conditioning unit operating under the Reznor brand, the people
said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
ABB is also selling the power solutions unit out of
Power-One and a separate industrial services business, the
people said.
These four businesses combined have roughly $150 million in
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization and could be sold for a high single-digit multiple
of that amount, people familiar with the matter said.
ABB is working with several banks including Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Group and Raymond
James to help find buyers for the various units, the people
said.
Private equity firms, which are keen to buy non-core assets
being carved out of companies, are interested in buying the
assets, they added.
Representatives for ABB, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and
Raymond James did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
In January 2012, ABB struck a deal to buy Thomas & Betts,
which supplies the construction, communications and power
industries with connectors for cables, steel masts and heating
and ventilation products.
The engineering conglomerate also bought Power-One Inc the
following year, betting that growth in emerging markets will
revive a sector hurt by overcapacity and weakening demand in
recession-hit Europe.
A number of industrial companies have been actively selling
off assets to streamline their business lines and focus on their
core strength.
On Thursday, industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works Inc
announced a $3.2 billion deal to sell its packaging
business to private equity firm the Carlyle Group.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York and
Anjuli Davies in London; Editing by Stephen Coates)