ZURICH, April 21 Shareholders of Swiss
electrical engineering group ABB elected Brazilian
executive Frederico Fleury Curado to the board of directors on
Thursday despite opposition from three shareholder advisory
firms.
Curado, chief executive at Brazilian planemaker Embraer
and a director at two other listed companies, won
64.5 percent support with just over 37 percent opposed and
around 0.5 percent abstaining, Chairman Peter Voser said at the
annual meeting.
Institutional Shareholder Services, Ethos and Glass Lewis,
which provide corporate governance research and proxy voting
services to institutional investors, had said Curado would be
stretched too thin if he joined ABB's board.
