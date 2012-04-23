* ABB on prowl for buys under CEO Hogan
ZURICH, April 23 ABB is considering
closing gaps in its automation and transmission portfolio via
acquisitions but has no plans to bid for U.S. engineering
company Rockwell, the Swiss-listed engineering firm's
chief was quoted as saying on Monday.
ABB, which competes with Germany's Siemens and
France's Alstom and Schneider, develops
products used by oil, mining and utility companies, and it hopes
a global push to upgrade electrical grid infrastructure and use
energy more efficiently will help its business.
"Via acquisitions we could fill blank spots in automation
and industrial control technology. In the area of industrial
control technology we're going for smaller buys," Chief
Executive Joe Hogan told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper.
"From time to time there are rumours that we want to buy
Rockwell. I can say it's not true."
Under Hogan, a U.S. citizen, ABB has used its war chest to
boost its presence in North America, buying industrial motor
firm Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion in 2010 and spending more
than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx.
ABB has said acquisitions could potentially add another 3 to
4 percent to its overall growth rate, and it has allocated
between $9 billion and $18 billion for acquisitions over a
five-year period from 2011.
Emerging markets, particularly in Asia, are key to ABB's
growth prospects, although the firm has had to battle with
lower-priced local competitors in China.
Hogan said ABB was feeling the slowing growth in China,
especially in the building sector.
"But after the acquisitions in the USA we have a better
balance," he said, adding that weaker demand in some regions
could usually be offset in other areas.
In response to a question about whether Asia would continue
to drive growth, Hogan said: "I worry about India. The country
has enormous potential. But it suffers from a high trade
deficit, strong inflation and has only a bit of room to
manoeuvre on fiscal policy."
"I'm keen to see what happens there in the next 12 months.
The country has gotten so important as an economic power."