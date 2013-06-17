* Company had two top-level resignations within days
* CEO-elect doubled sales at automation unit
* Shares up 3.5 pct
ZURICH, June 17 Switzerland's ABB has
named one of its top managers as its new chief executive,
calming investor fears of a management vacuum after the surprise
resignation of CEO Joe Hogan last month and the company's chief
technical officer days later.
The news that Ulrich Spiesshofer will take the helm at the
world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids on
Sept. 15 sent the company's shares 3.5 percent higher at 20.90
Swiss francs by 0949 GMT, helping to lift the European
industrial goods sector index by 1.3 percent.
"After the uncertainties related to the resignations of CEO
Joe Hogan and the head of research, Prith Banerjee, today's
press release is reassuring for investors," said analysts at
private bank Notenstein, adding that it was "gratifying" that an
internal solution had been found.
Spiesshofer had already been reported to be the favoured
internal candidate to lead ABB, which operates in about 100
countries and has 145,000 employees. Kasper Rorsted, CEO of
German consumer goods company Henkel, was also seen
as a strong contender.
"We said we hoped ABB would be able to find a suitable
internal candidate, and they have," said Peter Stenz, portfolio
manager at Swisscanto, which holds ABB shares. "Mr. Spiesshofer
is very qualified to take over this role."
MOTORING AHEAD
Hogan, who spent nearly five years as CEO and said he was
resigning for personal reasons, will continue as a senior
adviser to the board for some months, ABB said.
Spiesshofer currently heads ABB's discrete automation and
motion (DAM) arm, which makes motors, generators and robotics,
and this year boosted its presence in renewable energy with the
$1 billion purchase of U.S. company Power-One Inc
.
German national Spiesshofer has led DAM since 2009 and is
credited with doubling the division's revenues through organic
sales growth and acquisitions, and with improved performance and
profitability at its robotics unit.
He also managed the integration of Baldor Electronic, the
biggest acquisition in ABB's history - bought for $4.2 billion
in 2010 as the company sought to boost its presence in the
United States.
"I am extremely pleased that the new CEO comes from within
the company and brings a solid track record and deep knowledge
of the portfolio," ABB Chairman Hubertus von Gruenberg said in a
statement.
"Ulrich has been a key force in shaping and implementing
ABB's strategy, and the integration of Baldor stands out as a
benchmark for successful large acquisitions."