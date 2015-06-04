(Adds comment from Cevian and ABB)
ZURICH/STOCKHOLM, June 4 Activist investor
Cevian has a stake of more than 3 percent in ABB, the
Swiss engineering group said on Thursday, sending its shares to
their highest in more than six months.
Cevian has grown rapidly to become one of Europe's biggest
activist investors, often by agitating for change at the
companies it puts money into, including new management and asset
sales.
Its portfolio includes Swedish truck maker Volvo,
German Industrial group Thyssenkrupp, German
engineering and services firm Bilfinger, Denmark's
Danske Bank and British security firm G4S.
"We welcome Cevian Capital II GP Limited investment in ABB
and, as with all shareholders, appreciate the engagement and
input," Zurich-based ABB said in a statement on its website.
Cevian Capital managing partner Christer Gardell told
Reuters: "We think ABB is a good company where we see a large
value potential."
Gardell declined to make further comments on Cevian's plans
with regard to ABB. A spokeswoman for ABB declined to comment.
ABB's shares rose by as much as 4 percent following the
announcement, to their highest since Nov. 28.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Johannes Hellstrom.;
Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber.; Editing by Mark
Potter)