* Lifts power division margin target to 9-12 pct vs 7-11 pct
* Firm confirms all other 2015 financial targets
* Power unit restructuring follows 4 pct slip in Q3 profit
ZURICH, Dec 14 Swiss engineer ABB is
restructuring its power business after the unit missed
expectations, taking a fourth-quarter charge of $350 million.
"Power systems has not generated consistent returns. This is
not acceptable; therefore we are recalibrating the growth,
profitability and cash return ambitions for this division,"
chief executive Joe Hogan said on Friday.
The move was flagged by ABB, which competes with the likes
of Siemens and General Electric, in October in
conjunction with third-quarter earnings. The costs, largely
restructuring expenses, are expected to yield results in two and
a half years.
The restructuring comes as ABB's power division shifts focus
to higher-margin products, systems, services and software
activities, while closing lower-margin ones in engineering,
procurement and construction.
As a result, ABB has raised the division's margin target on
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 9-12 percent from 7-11 percent by the fourth quarter
of next year. ABB confirmed all other 2015 targets.
ABB has been cautious in its outlook in recent months due to
the euro zone crisis and slackness in other major economies,
which translated into a fall of third-quarter orders.
Quarterly profit dipped 4 percent to $759 million, while
orders slid 5 percent to $9.3 billion.
Fourth-quarter results are scheduled for Feb. 14.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)