* First non-U.S. Facebook data centre
* Facility equal to 11 soccer pitches
* Cold climate will help naturally cool server buildings
ZURICH, Dec 15 Swiss engineer ABB
has won an $11 million contract to power Facebook's
first data centre outside the United States, covering an area in
the Arctic Circle equivalent to 11 soccer pitches, it said on
Thursday.
Facebook chose Lulea, northern Sweden, as the site for its
green data centre -- set to be the largest of its kind in Europe
-- because of its access to renewable energy and the cold
climate that is crucial to help cool the huge server buildings.
Data centres are set to boom as companies shift to cloud
computing and traffic soars on social media sites such as
YouTube and Facebook. One data centre consumes as much power as
25,000 U.S. houses.
ABB, whose products are also used by oil, mining and utility
companies, will build two high- and medium-voltage air and gas
insulated switchgear substations to supply power to the data
centre, which is due to become operational next December.